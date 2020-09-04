Five things you can view on the byway

When you’re looking for a quiet, relaxing adventure, fill the gas tank and explore the Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway. Local residents and business owners worked with the Florida Scenic Highways Program to preserve the natural and historic beauty of this part of Sumter County. Today, this stretch of more than 60 miles provides a view of farmland, horse ranches and historic landmarks. You also will pass the Florida National Cemetery, a pristine 517-acre graveyard that is the second most active national cemetery in the nation. Small towns and several mom-and-pop eateries highlight your drive through Florida’s back roads. For a map and a list of attractions, visit sumterbyway.com.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.