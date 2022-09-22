Five couples in the Rotary Club of The Villages celebrate 60th wedding anniversaries

Paul Farineau remembers how he met his wife, Jeanne, like it was yesterday. “We met in the fifth grade and we were 10 years old,” Paul said.
“We liked each other right when we walked through the door. It’s kind of strange to think two fifth-graders have been married for 60 years.”
The Farineaus are one of five couples in the Rotary Club of The Villages who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
In August, the couples met for a joint celebration at the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club, complete with cake, vow renewals and reminiscing.
The Farineaus, of the Village of Bonnybrook, recalled their fun first date.
“We met at a record hop,” Paul said. “She asked me to dance, and the rest is history.”
Paul served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman for four years and then in the Army for 27 years. During that time, he and Jeanne lived in Germany, Korea, Egypt and across America, with Paul’s last assignment in Hawaii.
“Our move to The Villages was our 20th and our last,” he said, laughing. “We’ve lived here for 18 years and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
