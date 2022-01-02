Fitness, nutrition classes boost weight loss

Instructor Laurel O’Brien, of the Village of Caroline, leads a Zumba class at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex.

 Daily Sun file

You do not need a gym membership to find a fitness class in The Villages.

Villagers who are looking to lose weight or establish a regular exercise routine can find about 230 classes offered by volunteer instructors each week at recreation centers throughout the community.

A wide variety of classes that can help shed unwanted pounds are available to residents on a daily basis — from aerobics to Zumba, martial arts to yoga or cardio drumming to Walk Away the Pounds.

