Fitness expert to speak about healthy living

Fitness expert Jaime Brenkus, co-author of “If You Want to Live, MOVE!,” will present “Putting the Boom Back into Boomers” as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series on April 27 at Rohan Recreation.

 Submitted photo

Fitness expert Jaime Brenkus will give insights into living a more healthy life during “Putting the Boom Back Into Boomers,” Thursday at Rohan Recreation.  

The seminar is part of through The Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series.

For more than 30 years, Jaime Brenkus has seen the benefits of his fitness program in his own life.

Now, at 62, Brenkus has tweaked the method as he’s gotten older, zeroing in on low-intensity interval training that is age-specific for joints and hips. 

