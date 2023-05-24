Fishing club puts on variety of local events

Bluegill, crappie and bass are the order of the day for anglers seasoned and new with the Freshwater Fishing Club.
It typically meets the second Tuesday of the month at Lake Miona Recreation and the fourth Tuesday at Everglades Recreation, and the club puts on fishing clinics, hosts boat fishing trips on nearby lakes and rivers, and invites local authorities to come speak to the club.
