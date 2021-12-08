First Zumbathon raises pajamas, storybooks for kids

Santa’s elves have a passion for Zumba. On Tuesday at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex, Joann Juliano’s first — ever Zumbathon successfully helped collect pajamas and books for the Girl Scout Silver Trefoils’ annual drive. Juliano, of the Village of Duval, spent six weeks planning and inviting people to be a part of the event. “We maxed out the amount of people and got 70 participants,” Juliano said. “It’s really exciting to know we live in such a giving community. Throughout the year I see people give clothes, toys, food and money and they step up every time.”
