First Zumbathon raises pajamas, storybooks for kids

Certified Zumba instructor Laurel Brien, left, of the Village of Caroline, representing The Villages Zumba community, presents the pajamas and books that have been collected for the Girl Scout Alumni Silver Trefoil’s 13th Annual Pajama and Book Drive to RaeAnn Bethel, of the Village of Bonita, at the SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Center on Tuesday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Santa’s elves have a passion for Zumba. On Tuesday at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex, Joann Juliano’s first — ever Zumbathon successfully helped collect pajamas and books for the Girl Scout Silver Trefoils’ annual drive. Juliano, of the Village of Duval, spent six weeks planning and inviting people to be a part of the event. “We maxed out the amount of people and got 70 participants,” Juliano said. “It’s really exciting to know we live in such a giving community. Throughout the year I see people give clothes, toys, food and money and they step up every time.”

