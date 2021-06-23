First-time team wins pickleball tournament

Ann Marie Gavinski texted her pickleball partner, Kim Schnick, the night before their tournament promising they would have fun, no matter the outcome.
“I texted her to say, ‘Look, this has been great getting us here, so whatever happens tomorrow happens,’” Gavinski said.
What happened? They won the tournament.
On Tuesday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, Gavinski and Schnick defeated Mary Kozlowski and Lee Anne Cook 15-6 in the championship round of the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s 7.5 women’s combined rating tournament.
