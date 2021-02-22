First Soho Forum in The Villages sells out, changes minds

Despite not being a traveling circus, the Soho Forum didn’t have any trouble selling tickets to its show.
Forum director Gene Epstein said he felt “like Dorothy in the land of Oz” after arriving in The Villages and seeing the interest and turnout for the organization’s first “on-the-road show.”
The Soho Forum, a monthly debate series that features topics of special interest to Libertarians, is based in Manhattan but, because of New York’s COVID-19 restrictions, the forum hadn’t been able to meet for in-person debates in nearly a year.
“We were getting Zoom fatigue and wanted to get the excitement of a live debate,” Epstein said. “We missed the theatrical component of two people clashing on a stage.”
