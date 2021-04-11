First Blueberry Festival hits the sweet spot

Crowds celebrated the first Blueberry Festival with carnival games, live music and plenty of blueberries at Brownwood Paddock Square on Friday.
The Villages Entertainment presented the festival, and Special Events Coordinator Chalsi Cox said it was exciting to provide something new.
“After going so long without having any events, it’s really nice to give people something new to experience,” she said. “Florida is filled with pick-your-own farms and blueberry stands, and I thought it would be great to bring that feeling here.”
