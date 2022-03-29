First ace at 90 years old

Emma Zammett waited more than 50 years for a chance to celebrate her first hole-in-one. And then she more or less lost hope.
“I’d long since given up on waiting,” said Zammett, of the Village Rio Ponderosa. “I’d just go out (to tee it up) with friends, and the lunch is the important part.”
Sometimes, though, fortune smiles when you least expect it. Such as finally joining the club at age 90.
It finally happened March 11, on the fourth hole of Hill Top executive golf course. From a shot that left the tee flirting with water, a fortuitous carom finally ended the drought.
