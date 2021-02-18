Firefighter class sets graduation record

Taylor Atherton says she wanted a job that came with a bit of an adrenaline rush. That desire led her to enroll in the firefighter/EMT program at Lake Technical College in Clermont. “I always wanted a career where I would wake up and be excited to go to it. This is exactly what I’m looking for,” she said in a recent interview of becoming a firefighter. Yet it only took one visit from leaders of The Villages Public Safety Department for Atherton to decide after she graduated last year that she wanted to join the department’s firefighting team. “This is the one place I really wanted to come to,” she said. “They have really good leadership and I wanted to work for a department where I felt I mattered.” And so, Feb. 5, Atherton became one of 27 new Public Safety Department firefighters, the largest class of newcomers in the department’s 22-year history.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.