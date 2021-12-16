The cap on fire assessment fees for Sumter County homeowners will not increase, commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday in response to a massive public outcry.
Just weeks after raising a tax against new Sumter County businesses by 75%, new commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search were championing a 290% increase on the fire tax cap for homeowners.
But the plan was met with an overflow crowd at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex voicing staunch opposition to tripling the fire tax cap from $125 to $360 per home.
“It can’t just be a blank check for the future,” said resident Steve Wilkinson.
Raising the cap to $360 would not mean taxes would immediately rise to that level, but it would have granted commissioners the power to take it there if they choose.
“I don’t think you understand the purpose of the cap,” said Marylin Iskra, of The Villages.
Because when I think of a cap, it means I can plan my personal expenses because you have promised to live within a budget. But if every time you get close to the cap you just raise it, then what’s the purpose of the cap? When are you going to look at getting your costs under control? We’re seeing of all these fees getting raised — impact fees, fire assessment fees — and you’re promising to lower property taxes? It feels like you’re playing a shell game.”
The fire tax on homeowners has not been raised for four years, which was the first increase in 11 years.
Commissioner Doug Gilpin said he begrudgingly voted for the last fire tax increase “to reset things,” but that hit was too soon to do so again.
“That was a tough decision and it hurt a lot of people,” he said. “We talked then about no further increases for five years. I’m going to keep that commitment. We all know whatever the cap is, the fees will follow. A cap is there because that is the target. I don’t support any further tax increases. That’s not me.”
Estep initially proposed an annual limit to the actual fire assessment.
Commissioner Garry Breeden said he would never support another tax increase after a property tax rate increase two years ago.
Miller, who has said he wants to see even more impact fees levied on new businesses, said he doesn’t intend to let the issue on homeowners go.
“We can look at the budget in June and July and figure out what to do then,” he said.
County officials say the current fire assessment fee is roughly $17.1 million short of covering operating expenses for combined fire services for The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue.
Property tax revenue currently picks up a significant amount of that shortage, but Estep, Miller and Search campaigned on a promise to slash property taxes.
They have yet to explain how they will accomplish that as their action last month to raise impact fees on new development can only be used for future roadwork.
A Full House Of Opposition
The Estep-Miller-Search effort took heat for its confusing messaging, sent last month in an obtuse letter to all county residents.
Ivory Gray, who owns multiple properties in Wildwood, got six envelopes informing her of the proposed increase.
Sending the notice and advertising the hearing cost taxpayers $30,000, Breeden revealed.
Even Search admitted he didn’t understand the letter.
“It took me many a meetings with our county administrator working through this to understanding this and the legal letter that went out, the difference between the cap and the tax,” he acknowledged.
Some residents who spoke out were unclear or misunderstood how government worked, believing county taxpayers were responsible for landscaping in The Villages Community Development Districts, questioning why cuts couldn’t be made elsewhere to avoid assessment increases or believing an disproportionate share of funds would go to The Villages, not understanding the community has more developed properties that get taxed and have a higher call volume.
Some did not understand there are two fire departments operating in the county.
Many people were allowed to speak without giving their names, a protocol that is supposed to be required at public hearings.
The Estep-Miller-Search effort
“You can’t triple the assessment cap without telling us where this money is going to go,” said Wayne Cassidy, of Lake Panasoffkee. “I also want to know why the notice says there will be no specific further notices on future raises. You can’t triple the cap then expect us to believe you when you say you’re only going to raise it a few dollars a year. We know better than that.”
Search tried to quell that mistrust saying, “ I think that is what the board did tonight, is listen to the people.”
Gilpin warned in response: “I wouldn’t listen to much to what politicians say, watch what they do.”
