Fire chief’s peers send him off with special acknowledgement

When Fire Chief Edmund Cain pulled into The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Station 44 on Thursday, he was surprised to see the station full of people waiting for him.
Members of Professional Firefighters of The Villages IAFF 4770 gathered for a special ceremony to mark Cain’s retirement by gifting him with a fire department service ax.
Gifting an ax to someone who served 20 years or more with one department is a fire department tradition.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.