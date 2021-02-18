Findley’s putter delivers decisive victorious stroke

Two holes into Wednesday’s final round of the 9-Hole Ladies Championship, Joyce Findley was staring at a pair of 6s on her card.
“My driver wasn’t awake,” quipped the Village Palo Alto resident. “I’ll say it was operator error, but my driver just wasn’t awake at that point.”
Fortunately for Findley, misty conditions at Hacienda Hills Country Club kept any of her pursuers from getting off to a fast start, either. After settling into a better groove, it was her putter — not the driver — that delivered the decisive stroke.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.