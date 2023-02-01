Fifth Judicial Circuit establishes Animal Cruelty Task Force

To fight back against and better investigate and prosecute animal cruelty in Florida, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson recently created the Animal Cruelty Task Force.
“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting animal cruelty cases, and I am grateful for the team which shares our commitment,” Gladson said. “The reach of these crimes goes beyond harm to innocent animals; these criminals pose a risk to the entire community.”
