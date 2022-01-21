Fiesta Grande owners put down community roots

Jessie Reyes strives for his customers to have a good dining experience when they come into Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill. Reyes and his family have served The Villages for the past decade, offering Tex-Mex-style foods at Brownwood Paddock Square and Colony Plaza. The Brownwood location, which opened
Jan. 13, 2021, has built a following of appreciative patrons in its first year. “It’s actually been very productive,” Reyes said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of activity.” Many days during dinner time the restaurant fills up and has more customers wanting tables, Reyes said. Reyes and his family chose to expand their restaurant to the southern area of The Villages because they saw the potential.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.