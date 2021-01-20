Fiesta Grande holds grand opening in Brownwood

Right at 11 a.m. last Wednesday, customers walked into Jessie and Jose Reyes’ new Fiesta Grande restaurant in Brownwood.
Patrons were excited to experience the hanging tin star lights and uplifting guitar music as they were welcomed to their seats.
Jessie owns three other Fiesta Grande restaurants in Mount Dora, Orange City and Colony Plaza, but this is the first time he and his brother, Jose, have co-owned together.
The two said working in the restaurant industry runs in their family.
“There are six siblings total,” Jose said. “We work with two of them right now, and one other sister just opened her own restaurant in Clermont with her husband.”
