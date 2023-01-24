Fernando Varela, Four Divo bring down the house at The Sharon

Craig Irvin, left, and Fernando Varela perform at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Tenor Fernando Varela returned to The Villages to perform Friday and Saturday with Irvin and Brandon James, along with guest artists Allison Nash and James Clark.

“We’ve got a great show and exciting surprises,” Varela said as he introduced his colleagues. “It’s such a pleasure to be back.”

The concert featured Four Divo singing moving arrangements of songs such as “Now We Are Free,” “Hallelujah,” “Regresa a Mí” and others, set to a dazzling light show and moving backdrops.

