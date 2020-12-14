Fenney Rockers spread cheer with painted rocks

“Rocking around the Christmas tree” takes on a new meaning for The Fenney Rockers, who are getting ready for their latest neighborhood “rock blitz.”
The club, which paints rocks to hide around The Villages for people to find, keeps their meeting space open for those who want to meet in person, but many of them are painting their rocks at home.
On Dec. 20, the club is spreading holiday-themed painted rocks around The Villages as a way to spread Christmas cheer.
The club’s purpose is to help people find and express their creativity while making others smile.
Club members paint rocks with different uplifting messages and images and then hide them throughout The Villages for an unsuspecting person to one day find.
