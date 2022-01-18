Fencing Expo wraps up showcase with large audience

The sound of metal hitting metal surrounded Doreen Lowther on Monday as she narrated a fencing demonstration at the By The Sword Fencing Expo at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
Monday was the second day of the expo where people got to learn about The Villages Fencing Club, what it does and how they could join.
“I love when we can showcase to people the artistic side to fencing,” Lowther said. “And while the sport requires lots of training and practice it’s something practically anyone can do.”
