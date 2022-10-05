Felony case against Oren Miller moving to trial next month

Suspended Sumter commissioner Oren Miller’s felony perjury trial will begin the day after Election Day, a judge ordered Tuesday.
Jury selection will begin Nov. 7, with the trial starting Nov. 9 in Marion County, Judge Anthony Tatti decreed.
At a short pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Miller’s attorney Dock Blanchard said the defense is ready to make its case.
Miller, 72, and former commissioner Gary Search, 72, were arrested in December 2021 on charges of lying under oath in a criminal investigation.
Both men were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis inJanuary, and in August voters affirmed DeSantis’ appointments to replace them.
Search resigned in April as part of a deal to avoid further prosecution, and he agreed to testify in the case against Miller.
Search has provided such testimony, and his own words are key to the state’s evidence, the Daily Sun has learned from recordings obtained through a public records request.
