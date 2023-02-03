February events in Wildwood offer something for everyone

For a short month, the Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department is hosting plenty of fun events in February for everyone to enjoy.
The department will put on Black History Month events, a father-daughter dance and an event called Astronomy Day.
Also, The historic Baker House in Wildwood will host a Victorian Tea.
Recreation specialist Jamie Cluckey is looking forward to all the activities.
“I like putting events together — it’s one of my passions,” she said.
