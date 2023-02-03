February events in Wildwood offer something for everyone

Amanda Salazar, Wildwood director of Parks and Recreation, hangs items on Thursday for the Black History Month display at Wildwood City Hall.

 Ariana Bennett, Daily Sun

For a short month, the Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department is hosting plenty of fun events in February for everyone to enjoy.

The department will put on Black History Month events, a father-daughter dance and an event called Astronomy Day.

Also, The historic Baker House in Wildwood will host a Victorian Tea.

Recreation specialist Jamie Cluckey is looking forward to all the activities.

“I like putting events together — it’s one of my passions,” she said.

