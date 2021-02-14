Feathered bad boy wreaks havoc, can turn on charm

No doubt about it, Sunny is a beautiful little lovebird.
But he’s also a bratty guy with a mind of his own.
If Sunny’s human, Mimi Eagar, opens her medication dispenser in his presence, this feathered bad boy swoops in for the steal.
“He always takes off with one of my yellow pills,” Eagar said “He likes the bright color.”
Dangle earrings in Sunny’s presence? That’s never a good idea, either.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.