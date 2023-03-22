Father, son to team up in musical comedy

Mark Kirschenbaum will realize a dream soon when he performs with his father, Howard Kirschenbaum, for the first time on a Villages stage.
The pair will perform in Smash Productions’ “Little Shop of Horrors” at 3 and 7 p.m. March 30-April 1 at Savannah Center.
“We actually did a show together when I was about 15, but we were in different scenes,” said Mark, of the Village of Pennecamp. “In this show, he gets to sing to me. It’s neat to watch him shine up there.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.