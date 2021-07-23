Father-son team wins corn toss event easily

Andrew Danos, 14, of Louisiana, patiently waits his turn as Mason Gould, 15, of California, aims across the court during Camp Villages Corn Toss at Sterling Heights Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

It was a competition between generations Tuesday at Sterling Heights Recreation Center.

Family teams containing grandparents, parents and children participated in Camp Villages’ Just For Teens: Corn Toss Tournament.

“It went very well,” Recreation Area Manager Chris Arrowood said. “Overall it was a good time. The grandkids enjoyed playing and some of the grandparents stepped in and filled some holes for us. I think everyone had a good time.”

The tournament had 16 pairings compete for medals to win. The double-elimination tournament had a winners’ bracket and a second-chance bracket. With the double-elimination structure, teams had to lose twice to be knocked out. Games in the winners bracket went to 21, while games in the second-chance bracket went to 11.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.