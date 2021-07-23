Father-son team wins corn toss event easily

It was a competition between generations Tuesday at Sterling Heights Recreation Center.
Family teams containing grandparents, parents and children participated in Camp Villages’ Just For Teens: Corn Toss Tournament.
“It went very well,” Recreation Area Manager Chris Arrowood said. “Overall it was a good time. The grandkids enjoyed playing and some of the grandparents stepped in and filled some holes for us. I think everyone had a good time.”
The tournament had 16 pairings compete for medals to win. The double-elimination tournament had a winners’ bracket and a second-chance bracket. With the double-elimination structure, teams had to lose twice to be knocked out. Games in the winners bracket went to 21, while games in the second-chance bracket went to 11.
