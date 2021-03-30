Father, daughter square off in cooking challenge

With shopping carts poised, Dave Howard and his daughter, Kelli Kinman, were ready to power their carts through Publix on Monday night.
Father and daughter raced through the grocery store for 15 minutes searching for their perfect ingredients.
What most shoppers didn’t realize is that the two were competing in a cook-off.
Howard and Kelli, 33, were getting ready for their third-annual cooking competition in which they challenge each other to see who can make the better dish.
Howard, of the Village of Fernandina, shares a common interest with his daughter — a big love for food.
Last year, the duo competed in a “Chopped”-style competition, the cooking show hosted by Alton Brown.
