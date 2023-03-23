Father, daughter share spotlight in art exhibition

"Origins" is the first exhibition in which Mia Bergeron and her father, Michel Bergeron, have joined forces. 

 Submitted photo

Michel Bergeron passed down his creativity and love of art to his daughter, Mia Bergeron. Now they are sharing their work in the same space for an exhibition called, “Origins: Two Generations of Art,” at the Leesburg Center for the Arts.

Michel is showing 12 of his large-scale three-dimensional totems, while Mia is displaying 14 of her two-dimensional oil paintings through April 26.

“There are not that many people who do a father-daughter or father-son (exhibition),” said Michel, of the Village Santo Domingo. “It’s special, pretty high-quality. I was so pleased.”

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.