Farris, Fargis strike gold at Senior Games

Judy Marshall, left, and Frances Matson high five following a strike by Matson during Monday’s The Villages Senior Games doubles bowling at Fiesta Bowl.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

For Denny Farris, consistency was the name of the game Monday.

Farris and his partner, Tom Fargis, won gold in the 70-74 division during The Villages Senior Games doubles tournament  at Fiesta Bowl.

Farris, of the Village of Caroline, posted the high series with a 720. He contributed his success to a consistent approach. making only slight adjustments throughout the day’s action. 

“It felt like league play, but you get more excited about a tournament and some added pressure,” Farris said. “I stayed calm and tried not to get too excited.”

