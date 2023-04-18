Farris, Fargis strike gold at Senior Games

For Denny Farris, consistency was the name of the game Monday.
Farris and his partner, Tom Fargis, won gold in the 70-74 division during The Villages Senior Games doubles tournament at Fiesta Bowl.
Farris, of the Village of Caroline, posted the high series with a 720. He contributed his success to a consistent approach. making only slight adjustments throughout the day’s action.
“It felt like league play, but you get more excited about a tournament and some added pressure,” Farris said. “I stayed calm and tried not to get too excited.”
