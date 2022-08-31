Farmshed restaurant location changes hands

Fred Karimipour is known for bringing great restaurants to The Villages for more than 10 years, and he isn’t done yet.
Karimipour, CEO and president of Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, soon will open his ninth restaurant in the community.
The new concept, Coastal del Mar, is coming to Spanish Springs in the space where Farmshed American Diner was located.
“This is a great place to be,” he said.
Karimipour opened his first restaurant in The Villages in 2011. He currently owns Bluefin Grill & Bar, Bonifay Country Club, Belle Glade Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Harvest Restaurant & Bar, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
He hopes to open his new concept in mid-October at 990 Del Mar Drive. It will be his first restaurant in Spanish Springs.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.