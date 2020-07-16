Farmers markets cropping back up

Local farmers markets have made a successful return to the community since restarting last month. The Lady Lake Farmers Market and Brownwood Farmers Market welcomed shoppers back in June after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Vendors and customers are thankful the markets have returned. “People are very excited that it’s back,” said Peggy Sweet, event coordinator for the Lady Lake Farmers Market. “They thank us for being out there.” The Lady Lake Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the summer at Log Cabin Park, 106 U.S. Highway 27/441. Sweet said she’s seen more attendees coming to shop instead of just stroll, because some businesses are still closed.
