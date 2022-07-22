Farmers market supports local agriculture

Support local businesses at the Brownwood Paddock Square Farmers Market, where you can find a variety of goods from farmers in the community. Guests can peruse an array of produce from fresh vegetables to delicious fruits, along with breads, honey, eggs and cheese, to name a few. Additionally, shoppers can find plants and other locally-grown gifts as well.
