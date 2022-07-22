Farmers market supports local agriculture

Sandra Chacon, of the Village of Fenney, looks at vegetables at the farmers market at Brownwood Paddock Square.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Support local businesses at the Brownwood Paddock Square Farmers Market, where you can find a variety of goods from farmers in the community. Guests can peruse an array of produce from fresh vegetables to delicious fruits, along with breads, honey, eggs and cheese, to name a few. Additionally, shoppers can find plants and other locally-grown gifts as well.

