Fan connects with race car driver

George Wagner, of the Village of Winifred, stands in front of his many trophies Thursday. They were won during a racing career that spanned from 1962 to 1982.

 Photos by John DeClerk, Daily Sun

Roaring race car engines are still music to George Wagner’s ears.

And Wagner can always step into his garage in Village of Winifred and return to yesterday.

In that large garage space, rows of trophies, autographed hats and jackets, newspaper clippings and photos remind Wagner of the guy he will always be. He is a championship driver of modified stock cars.

But Wagner never expected that moving south would result in meeting Chris Bleistein, of the Village of Osceola Hills,  one of his biggest fans. By SHERRI CONER, Daily Sun Staff Writer

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.