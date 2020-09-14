Family sticks together in The Villages

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.