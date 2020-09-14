Family sticks together in The Villages

Mark Danis, center right, and his daughter, Hope, visit family in August at Blue Fin Grill & Bar. His father and mother, Al, right and Joan Danis, left, and sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Tim Mitchell, are part of a few Danis family members who have moved to The Villages.

 Submitted photo

Family is the most important thing in many people’s lives, but not every family remains close over hundreds — or thousands — of miles.

Al and Joan Danis, of the Village of Glenbrook, said their family, which has most of its roots in Vermont, has spread across the country over decades of moving and growing.

“It’s always been important — our family,” said Joan Danis.

The family became even closer about 10 years ago, when a family prayer group resulted in over 100 people reconnecting and throwing two reunions with about 60 people each.

The group got together to pray for Al’s sister-in-law, Susan Danis, who was diagnosed with dementia, said Mark Danis, Al and Joan’s son who wrote a book about his family’s journey.

