Family-owned business trains dogs for Villagers

A Fruitland Park business helps build trust between dogs and owners through a variety of training services.
Campbell’s Canine Training, which serves The Villages and surrounding areas, works to meet each dog’s individual needs, from leash training to obedience commands. Owners Adam and Susanna Campbell, of Fruitland Park, use their years of experience and expertise to train canines for Villagers.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.