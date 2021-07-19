Families participate in backyard games

Grandparents and grandchildren faced off in fierce and fun competition during a game of ball toss Tuesday at the Camp Villages Backyard Games event. The goal of the game was to shoot giant tennis balls into three plastic buckets — whoever got the most balls in the bucket won. However, the grandchildren put their own twist on the game. They tried to block the grandparents’ shots, stepping in front of the buckets and swatting any shot away.
