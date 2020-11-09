Familiarity key for The Villages Insurance in win

The Villages Insurance rider Francisco Bilbao, left, and Galaxy Home Team Solutions rider Francisco Llosa chase down the ball during Sunday’s match at The Villages Polo Club.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The Villages Insurance faced two formidable foes on Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.

An opponent in Galaxy Home Solutions that featured the high-scoring Horacio Lisazo, as well as a gusty wind that made verbal communication and high-arching shots or passes all but impossible.

But thanks to more than four years of Insurance’s core playing alongside one another, the host squad was able to pull out a 14-13 victory in The Villages Insurance 8-Goal Tournament finale.

Francisco Bilbao recorded a match-high nine goals to lead the way — narrowly outdueling Lisazo’s seven tallies for Galaxy — as Insurance utilized its experience and familiarity to claim the weekend’s $2,500 grand prize.

Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.