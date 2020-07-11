Familiar face named To lead Legion post

Al Varrone already has served two terms as commander of American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. But his coming term will present challenges unlike he’s faced before in the job. Varrone was elected June 26 as commander of the post, the largest in the world, after taking a year off from the job. He succeeded Bob Kiley, who had served one term as commander, on July 1. Varrone, of the Village of Bonnybrook, came to The Villages in 2004 after a career working in can plants for Anheuser-Busch and Reynolds Aluminum. He served in the Air Force for eight years during the Vietnam War era and joined Post 347 in 2012. Varrone has said his business experience has given him the background needed to keep the post going strong.
A highlight of his first two terms as post commander was bringing the American Legion Legacy Run to Post 347. The event draws motorcycle riders from throughout the country for a ride from a post to the American Legion national convention. In August 2019, a group left Post 347 for the gathering in Indianapolis. The ride raised nearly $1 million for scholarships for children of service members killed in action since 9/11, or for children of those service members disabled more than 50%.
When Varrone stepped down on June 30, 2019, COVID-19 wasn’t on anyone’s radar. Now that it’s here, he’ll have to make adjustments to how the club operates.
