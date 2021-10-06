Fall and Halloween events happening now include haunted trails

This Halloween, people wish to partake in scary and haunted experiences that do not scare the money out of their wallet.
Some agritourism providers that already offer pumpkin patches and corn mazes also are trying out haunted trails, which offer theme park-like events while charging a fraction of the price.
For instance, this year Sunsational Farms in Umatilla introduced Dr. Grimley’s Haunted Trail, which is operating Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween.
Lake Catherine Blueberries in Groveland has both a Halloween maze and a dark forest, also Fridays and Saturdays, providing scary experiences alongside its traditional non-scary fall activities.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.