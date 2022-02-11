Faith on Fire inspired congregants at local church

Pastor Rev. Rani Abdulmasih, of Hope Lutheran Church, leads the church’s “Faith on Fire” event.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

When Bob O’Dell and his wife, Pat, moved to The Villages from Illinois nearly a decade ago, he planned to live a life of leisure.

“We were going to join a church and tithe regularly, but I had no plan to be an active congregant,” he told attendees at Hope Lutheran Church’s “Faith on Fire” event Feb. 2 at the church’s central campus. “I figured Hope Lutheran was a large church, so I could just blend in.”

It didn’t take long for Hope Lutheran to find him, as he had a legal background before coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Soon, he was helping out with Hope Lutheran’s Church Council on legal matters related to House of Hope, a faith-based substance abuse program in Wildwood.

