Faith in Action

Trinity Lutheran Church is collecting donations for the Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center in Ocklawaha. This week, the food pantry is most in need of breakfast bars, oatmeal, toaster pastries, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, pasta, Vienna sausage, canned tuna and chicken, canned vegetables and bagged snacks. Donations can be dropped off before and after weekend worship at the church lobby, 17330 S. U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. Learn more at trinitysummerfield.com.
More than 70 children enjoyed fun and fellowship this week as Heritage Community Church held its annual Worship Camp for elementary school-age students. The children enjoyed summer camp favorites like swimming and games while also learning about Jesus and why they worship him.
Tri-County Unitarian Universalists will host a pet blessing service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield. Learn more about the upcoming event at triuu.org.
Encounter Church presents its Make Waves Family Encounter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its property at 4698 E. County Road 462 in Wildwood. The event is open to the community.
Gospel quartet The Simple Faith performs at Trinity Assembly of God at 5 p.m. today. The church is at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park. The show is free, and a love offering will be taken.
