Faith in Action

A donation truck from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be parked at the rear entrance of the social hall behind St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 9 for its monthly donation drive. Villagers and others are encouraged to donate school supplies, backpacks and appropriate clothing for kids as they begin a new school year.
North Lake Presbyterian Church welcomed the Villages Pops Chorus for its annual summer concert Monday. The chorus staged two concerts, both titled “That’s When the Music Takes Me,” featuring a special guest performance by harmonica virtuoso Phil
Caltabellotta. The chorus performed such summer favorites as “Summer in the City” and “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” all backed by a 10-piece band.
Church of the Lakes celebrates its fifth anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday on the campus of Leesburg High School. There will be a potluck meal after worship, which is a “Fifth Sunday Family Worship” service. For more information on Church of the Lakes, visit cotlakes.com.
Immanuel Baptist Church presents its quarterly “Singspiration” concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at 8015 SE 180th St. in Oxford. The free show is a celebration of gospel music with church members and others performing their favorite songs and hymns. Learn more by visiting ibctv.org.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.