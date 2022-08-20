Faith in Action with James Dinan

• Sts. Joachim and Anna Orthodox Church hosts its first “Next to New — Slightly Used Sale” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn, 11727 NE 63rd Drive in Lady Lake, just off County Road 466. There will be a host of items available, including clothes, purses, shoes, household items, kitchenware, decorative items and jewelry from Marina Viemer Art. Learn more about Sts. Joachim and Anna Orthodox by visiting thevillagesorthodoxchurch.org.
• OneBlood brings its Big Red Bus to the parking lot shared by Hope Lutheran Church and Fairway Christian Church for a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. In addition, First Baptist Church of Leesburg’s downtown campus hosts a LifeSouth blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
• St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church holds its monthly clothing, home decor and household goods donation drive from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the south parking lot of the church, 1351 Paige Place in The Villages. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will have its donation trucks on site.
