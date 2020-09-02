Faith-based groups are calling on Villagers and others to help the survivors of Hurricane Laura after the storm caused significant damage to portions of Louisiana and Texas last week. The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, whose member churches include Amazing Grace Lutheran of Oxford and Trinity Lutheran in Summerfield, says helping the survivors of Laura will be a process that will last several months. “As we move forward together, there will be a need of financial, material and volunteer help,” the Rev. Eric Johnson, president of the LCMS Southern District, wrote in a Facebook post. “But there is a process to this. We are not first or even second responders. We must wait until the first responders can make their way into the devastated areas. Then we wait as the second responders move in to bring some order out of the chaos before any volunteers from churches can come in to provide care and relief.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.