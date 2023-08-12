Faced with crisis, Pastor's wife finds lesson to share

Barb Winters feels blessed to be the wife of Hope Community Church Pastor Don Winters and the mom to four adult children. But when one of her sons was 14, she learned something about him that left her with far more questions than answers.
The son confessed to Winters that he watched what she felt was inappropriate content. She didn’t know what to say or how to react.
“I was shocked, mad and ashamed and questioning my skills as a parent,” she said. “As a home-school mom and pastor’s wife, I didn’t believe my child would fall prey to this behavior. The stigma surrounding what he did kept me from talking to others, and I suffered in silence. I felt empty and alone because of the turmoil I was dealing with.”
Today, Winters is turning those feelings into action.
