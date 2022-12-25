Experience A Victorian Christmas at Baker House

While the Victorian Era may have been in the 1800s, Wildwood is bringing the past to the present with a Christmas at Baker House.
The historic house, 6106 County Road 44A in Wildwood, is offering holiday tours for people to experience a Victorian-style Christmas.
“I grew up here, so it’s very special,” said Beth Crouch Payne, one of the volunteer docents at the house. “It’s wonderful being able to share the house and how far we’ve come with it.”
Built in Wildwood in 1890, the house is well-preserved and is considered a landmark in Sumter County.
Volunteers continue working to restore the house since it was donated to the city of Wildwood in 2012.
