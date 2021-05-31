Expanded percussion line helps guard keep the cadence

The Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard of The Villages is keeping the beat going, thanks to a few new instruments.
It recently expanded its percussion line from one snare drummer to two snare drummers, one bass drummer and one cymbalist. The group includes Bob Bienvenue, Deborah Perina and Rick Wittler on snare drums; Bill Bossert and Kay Watkins on bass drums; and Paul Sorse on cymbals.
“It has really been a good thing,” said Peggy Campbell, commander of the Honor Guard. “Everybody’s real enthused about it.”
