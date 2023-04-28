Exercise, relax all at once on Tai Chi Day

Joe Casaday, of the Village of Collier, participates in tai chi. Teachers will lead participants in  various styles of the activity Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square for World Tai Chi Day.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

On World Tai Chi Day, Villages residents will contribute to the 

positive energy generated by those practicing the Chinese exercise form around the globe.

The free event, running from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, will bring together several tai chi teachers who lead classes in The Villages to show participants various styles of tai chi, including sword and fan, Chin, Yang and qigong.

Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.