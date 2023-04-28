Exercise, relax all at once on Tai Chi Day

On World Tai Chi Day, Villages residents will contribute to the
positive energy generated by those practicing the Chinese exercise form around the globe.
The free event, running from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, will bring together several tai chi teachers who lead classes in The Villages to show participants various styles of tai chi, including sword and fan, Chin, Yang and qigong.
