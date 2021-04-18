Exercise program lets participants focus on themselves

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.