Exercise class for those with Parkinson’s stimulates body and mind

“I started out attending the class and I haven’t left since,” said Kopp, of the Village Palo Alto. “This is a network for us. We check in with each other and spend time with each other outside the class.”
Kopp and Harry Hedgepeth, who each have more than 10 years of teaching experience, lead the class that meets on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at Chatham Recreation. All exercises are done in a chair for safety reasons.
“We do a lot of exercises. After the class, I am tired,” said Jerry Lawson, who has been attending the class for two years. “Mentally, I feel a lot better. Parkinson’s is something you worry about constantly.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.