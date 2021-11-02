Excitement surrounds first VHS boys hoops practice

The calendar flipped to November on Monday, but it might as well have been December to Colt McDowell.
The 25th of December, to be exact, for The Villages High School boys basketball team’s head coach.
“I’m like a kid on Christmas,” McDowell said with a smile. “I can’t really get any more excited.”
McDowell’s excitement surrounded the first official practice of the 2021-22 season inside the VHS Athletic Center, as the Buffalo made their opening preparations for the upcoming winter campaign.
VHS, who finished 15-7 last year after forgoing its postseason appearance due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, held a two-hour practice featuring mostly defense and ball-handling drills.
